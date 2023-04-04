139 farmers booked on water theft

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Police booked 139 farmers on the charge of canal water theft in the district.

A police report said on Tuesday that teams of the irrigation department conducted raids at Chak No 105-GB and 98-GB and caught farmers irrigating crops by stealing canal water.

They included Maqsood Alam, Akram, Aslam, Zafar Hussain and others.

On the report of the department,concerned police registered separate cases against the accused under section 430.