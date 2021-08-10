UrduPoint.com

139, Mostly Youth Drown In KP Rivers During One Month: Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 139 people, mostly the youth, have lost their lives during one month after drowning in different rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a media statistic report here on Tuesday.

The report said those drowned in KP rivers were mostly young age people who visited rivers for picnics and bathing during hot weather.

Despite a ban on bathing in rivers, a considerable number of people lost their lives after being washed away by the rapid currents of different rivers raising a concern call for the authorities, the report added.

According to statistics in Swat River 16 people were drowned during one month period while in Peshawar 15 and in Nowshera 14 people lost their lives in rivers during the same period.

Giving further details of the deaths due to drowning, the report said 11 people were killed after drowning in the Mansehra district while in Charsadda, Malakand and Dir Lower 10 people each drowned during the corresponding period.

In the Mardan district eight people, in Swabi 7 people, in Dir Upper 6 people, and in Chitral and Bajaur five people each died after drowning in rivers.

The report further said that in Haripur district four people and in Karak, Shangla, and D I Khan three people each were drowned.

In Kohat, Khyber, and Mohmand district two people each while in Battagram and Lakki Marwat one person each was killed after drowning in rivers.

