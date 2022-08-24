139 new coronavirus cases, one more death reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :One more death from coronavirus disease in Bahawalpur and around 139 new cases were reported across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,097 with the new infections, while the total death toll had been recorded as 13,601 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 95 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, five each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, four in Multan, 12 in Bahawalpur, three each in Khanewal and Gujrat, one each in Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh and Khushab, and two each cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal and Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department had conducted 11,845,331 tests for COVID-19 so far while 503,210 confirmed cases had recovered altogether in the province.

The department urged masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection. People were also urged to cover their faces with masks.

Citizens 12 years of age must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus. People should contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department said.