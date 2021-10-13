139 power pilferers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 139 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan and detected pilferage over 193,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and cases were got registered two of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.