139 power-pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 139 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams, accompanying task-forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 240,000 units, said a spokesman.

A sum of over Rs 4.1 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against five of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.