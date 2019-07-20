UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

139 Power-pilferers Caught

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

139 power-pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 139 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams, accompanying task-forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 240,000 units, said a spokesman.

A sum of over Rs 4.1 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against five of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

21 minutes ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

2 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

2 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

2 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

2 hours ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.