139 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 139 power pilferers during operation throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan last Tuesday (June, 18) and detected theft of 231,000 units, spokesman said.

Fine of over Rs 4.1 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against eight of them on charges of tampering body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash etc the spokesman added.

