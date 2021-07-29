139 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 139 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 139,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed while 13 cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.