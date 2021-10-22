UrduPoint.com

139 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 139 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 198,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered 16 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

