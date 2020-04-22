UrduPoint.com
139 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:23 PM

139 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 139 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 139 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 163,000 units, he added.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million was imposed as fine while cases were also lodged against two powers pilferers which were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

