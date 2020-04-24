UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

139 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:06 PM

139 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 139 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 139 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 163,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

���� A sum of over Rs 2.7 million was imposed as fine while cases were also lodged against two powers pilferers which were involved in�tampering with meters,direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters,meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Emirates steps up safety measures for customers an ..

21 minutes ago

UK Rejects Extending Brexit Transition Period - EU ..

4 minutes ago

Rs7,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overchargi ..

4 minutes ago

Former Georgian leader eyes Ukraine political come ..

4 minutes ago

Fame-seeking hunter of water birds penalized

4 minutes ago

Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.