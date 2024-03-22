139 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) On the directions of Chief Executive Officer of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan, the teams of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) continued their operations against power pilferers and caught 139 power pilferers while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab on Friday.
A fine sum of over Rs 7.4 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 2,81,000 electricity units.
As many as 84 new cases were registered against 118 electricity thieves and 13 electricity thieves were arrested on the spot.
