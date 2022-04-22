UrduPoint.com

139 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Published April 22, 2022

139 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 139 shopkeepers including butchers, milk sellers and grocers from various localities of the provincial metropolis during a crackdown on profiteers, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The crackdown was launched on the directives of Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Qaiser Rasheed Khan and Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan visited bazaars in various localities and checked the availability, quality and rates of essential food items.

Similarly, the officers of district administration also conducted raids in various bazaars in interior city, Gulbahar, G.

T. Road, Nauthia, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, University Road, Pajgee Road, Bara Road and other localities.

They arrested 139 profiteers including 38 butchers, 24 milk sellers and 77 grocers from various localities for profiteering and lack of official price list. The administration has hinted at initiating legal proceedings against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed administrative officers for random visits to bazaars and implementation of the official price list in letter and spirit.

