139 shopkeepers fined, 6 arrested over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 290,000 fine on 111 shopkeepers in addition to arresting six of them and sealing eight shops in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the city district government said here on Friday that the price control magistrates conducted surprise visits in various markets, eateries, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found 139 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.