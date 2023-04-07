Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

139 Shopkeepers Fined, 6 Arrested Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

139 shopkeepers fined, 6 arrested over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 290,000 fine on 111 shopkeepers in addition to arresting six of them and sealing eight shops in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours on the charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the city district government said here on Friday that the price control magistrates conducted surprise visits in various markets, eateries, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found 139 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Justice Athar Minallah's Ruling: Suo Motu on Punja ..

Justice Athar Minallah's Ruling: Suo Motu on Punjab and KP Elections Dismissed b ..

7 minutes ago
 Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

46 minutes ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

2 hours ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

3 hours ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.