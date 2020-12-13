1392 development projects approved for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has approved 1392 various development schemes aimed at elimination of backwardness and uplifting the living standard in the remote areas of the province.

The provincial government was proposed 1597 development schemes in current year out of which 1392 projects have been approved for the welfare of the masses, said an official of Balochistan government.

He informed that out of 105 priority development projects, 65 projects have been approved by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) and DSC.

The provincial finance department had authorized Rs 28 billion for the projects during the first half of the financial year 2020-21 while it would further approve the remaining schemes out of total 1597 schemes in Balochistan.

He said the government was striving hard to solve basic issues of people through development adding that the approved development schemes included road and infrastructure rehabilitation, education, health, irrigation, agriculture and drinking water facilities.

"It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that a huge number of schemes had been approved in such a short span of time which shows government's seriousness towards development of the province," he noted.

The provincial Rs 200 million has been allocated for Phase-I of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program.

Chief Minister has directed to expedite the tendering process of new development projects and said that no compromise would be made on the quality and timely completion of development projects.