1394 FESCO employees regularized

FAISALABAD. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has regularized the service of 1394 employees.

FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that among these employees include 756 assistant line men, 120 ASSA, 3 data entry operators, 7 data coders, 25 audit assistants, 35 account assistants, 21 SSO-II, 3 lab assistants, 5 fitter-I, 39 LDC, 2 SSA, 5 wielders, 4 surveyors, 9 tracers, 87 security guards, 70 store helpers, 33 lorry cleaners, 78 Naib Qasid, 56 Mali and 36 sanitary workers.

These employees were working in FESCO in various cadres from grade 1 to 16 and their services were regularized from date of their appointments, spokesman added.