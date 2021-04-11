1,398 ships in last nine months landed at KPT despite COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Operations of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) continued round the clock with unprecedented handling of 1,398 ships in last nine months despite COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs, during the period starting from first July 2020 till 4th April 2021 a total 1,398 ships were handled compared to 1,187 ships during the same period last year,KPT is ensuring country's energy and food security chain under strict protocols.