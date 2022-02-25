UrduPoint.com

13k Saplings Of Mango To Be Planted In Parks

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

13k saplings of mango to be planted in parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has prepared 13,000 saplings of mango for plantation in parks under the decision to make mango and rose corners in the city parks.

This was disclosed by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua during a meeting with Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza held here on Friday.

Chairman PHA said that horticulture branch has been given task for making of rose and mango corners in parks. He said that corners would be made in all parks of the city under the idea of increasing beauty of the city.

Janjua added that mango was an identity of the Multan and PHA would continue efforts to promote mango in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that work would be started soon on the project as the arrangements were in final stages. He said that plantation of mango and rose in the special corners would be completed before September.

Related Topics

Multan Mango September All

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

11 minutes ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

1 hour ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

2 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

3 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

3 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>