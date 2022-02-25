13k saplings of mango to be planted in parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has prepared 13,000 saplings of mango for plantation in parks under the decision to make mango and rose corners in the city parks.

This was disclosed by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua during a meeting with Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza held here on Friday.

Chairman PHA said that horticulture branch has been given task for making of rose and mango corners in parks. He said that corners would be made in all parks of the city under the idea of increasing beauty of the city.

Janjua added that mango was an identity of the Multan and PHA would continue efforts to promote mango in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that work would be started soon on the project as the arrangements were in final stages. He said that plantation of mango and rose in the special corners would be completed before September.