Open Menu

1.3m Kids To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM

1.3m kids to be administered anti-polio drops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Over 1.3 million kids will be provided anti-polio doses during a special campaign which will be initiated from February 26 in district Multan.

According to official sources, a total of 3500 teams will pay door-to-door visits to vaccinate the kids.

Besides this, the teams will be deputed at railway stations, bus stands, and some other crowded places.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer while chairing a meeting directed officials to take strict action against the parents who would refuse to cooperate with teams for vaccinating the kids. Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Faisal Qaisarani briefed the meeting about the different features of the anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Multan February From Million

Recent Stories

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

23 minutes ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

35 minutes ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

41 minutes ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

1 hour ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

2 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

3 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

5 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan