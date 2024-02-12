1.3m Kids To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Over 1.3 million kids will be provided anti-polio doses during a special campaign which will be initiated from February 26 in district Multan.
According to official sources, a total of 3500 teams will pay door-to-door visits to vaccinate the kids.
Besides this, the teams will be deputed at railway stations, bus stands, and some other crowded places.
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer while chairing a meeting directed officials to take strict action against the parents who would refuse to cooperate with teams for vaccinating the kids. Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Faisal Qaisarani briefed the meeting about the different features of the anti-polio campaign.
