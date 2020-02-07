1.3m saplings to be planted in Khanewal

Around 1.3 million saplings would be planted in Khanewal district during the spring plantation campaign, deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Around 1.3 million saplings would be planted in Khanewal district during the spring plantation campaign, deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Friday.

While addressing a seminar organized by NGO World, he said that community participation was vital for success of clean and green Pakistan campaign.

Sherazi said that he has ordered physical audit of machinery available with municipal committees and sanitation staff was being monitored and encouraged to improve performance for proper cleanliness.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the district administration and the NGO World regarding the spring plantation campaign.

PTI distrioct president Imran Pervaiz Dhool said that Prime Minister Imran Khan want to see the country clean and green and urged the people to play active role in improving environmentaround them.