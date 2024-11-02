1.3mln children enrolled in schools owing to efforts of KP government: Tarakai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that more than 1.3 million children have been enrolled in education institutions due to out-of-school children campaign of provincial government

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that more than 1.3 million children have been enrolled in education institutions due to out-of-school children campaign of provincial government.

He expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of “Zero Out of school Children Model District” survey in Government High School Tarakai.

He said that there are about 4.7 million children out of schools in KP among which 1.3million have been enrolled due to efforts of provincial government.

He said that survey was launched by KP Education Department in collaboration with National Commission for Human Development and aimed to compile data of out-of-school children.

The minister also highlighted significance of girl education and urged all political entities of the area to join hands for promotion of education. He said that unsatisfactory results of schools would not be tolerated adding that staff of those schools would be questioned for bad results.

