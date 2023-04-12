Close
13th Anniversary Of Martyers Of Hazara Observed In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

13th anniversary of Martyers of Hazara observed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :People from various social and political organizations and representatives of civil society here on Wednesday organized rallies at various places of the city to express solidarity with the martyrs of Hazara on the 13th anniversary of the Abbottabad incident.

On 12th April 2012, at least 12 people were killed and over 200 others were injured when protesters demonstrating against renaming the NWFP as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clashed with police. On that day, the protesters blocked roads, pelted police with stones, torched two police vehicles and an ambulance of Edhi Foundation, smashed billboards, setting a police station on fire. During the clash with police, 12 people were killed and hundreds received injuries.

