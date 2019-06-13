UrduPoint.com
13th Batch Of Driving Course Held In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A certificate distribution ceremony was held on completion of the 13th batch of driving course at Road Safety Training Institute of Motorway Police central zone at Babu Sabu here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Sector Commander DSP Farukh Raza Shah said that the basic purpose of Road Safety Training Institutes (Driving Schools) was to provide an opportunity to people to learn driving as per international standards of road safety.

He said that during the training, trainees were taught about road safety measures, traffic rules and regulations so that driving culture be promoted.

Later, certificates were also distributed among the 24 pass out trainees, including two disable and two foreigners.

