13th Death Anniversary Of Jamil Fakhri Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The 13th death anniversary of Veteran Theatre and Television actor Jamil Fakhri is being observed on Sunday.
Jamil Fakhri gained great popularity through his role as SHO Jaffar Hussain in tv series 'Andhera Ujala'.
In addition to acting in television dramas, he also appeared in more than 50 Pakistani films.
He received the Pride of Performance Award from the President of Pakistan in 2002 and the Nigar Award for Best Comedian in the film 'Yeh Zamana Aur Hai' in 1981.
Fakhri passed away on June 9, 2011, at the age of 65. He was buried at the Ilm Din Shaheed compound in Miani Sahib Graveyard, Lahore.
