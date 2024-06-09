Open Menu

13th Death Anniversary Of Jamil Fakhri Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

13th death anniversary of Jamil Fakhri observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The 13th death anniversary of Veteran Theatre and Television actor Jamil Fakhri is being observed on Sunday.

Jamil Fakhri gained great popularity through his role as SHO Jaffar Hussain in tv series 'Andhera Ujala'.

In addition to acting in television dramas, he also appeared in more than 50 Pakistani films.

He received the Pride of Performance Award from the President of Pakistan in 2002 and the Nigar Award for Best Comedian in the film 'Yeh Zamana Aur Hai' in 1981.

Fakhri passed away on June 9, 2011, at the age of 65. He was buried at the Ilm Din Shaheed compound in Miani Sahib Graveyard, Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore President Of Pakistan Film And Movies Martyrs Shaheed June Sunday TV From Best

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

17 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

17 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

18 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

18 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

18 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

18 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan