13th meeting of Divisional Development Committee held

The 13th meeting of the Divisional Development Committee was held at Commissioner Office here on Thursday

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, and Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shahzad Ali joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting approved three revised schemes of the Highways Department and four revised schemes of Bahawalpur Development Authority.

Commissioner asked the officers to keep in mind the future needs of the areas while compiling a scheme.

He said that officers must ensure that the schemes were not delayed unnecessarily and the cost was not increased. He also directed authorities concerned to monitor the progress of development schemes.