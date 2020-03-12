UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13th Meeting Of Divisional Development Committee Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:38 PM

13th meeting of Divisional Development Committee held

The 13th meeting of the Divisional Development Committee was held at Commissioner Office here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The 13th meeting of the Divisional Development Committee was held at Commissioner Office here on Thursday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, and Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shahzad Ali joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting approved three revised schemes of the Highways Department and four revised schemes of Bahawalpur Development Authority.

Commissioner asked the officers to keep in mind the future needs of the areas while compiling a scheme.

He said that officers must ensure that the schemes were not delayed unnecessarily and the cost was not increased. He also directed authorities concerned to monitor the progress of development schemes.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Bahawalnagar Cholistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UN Security Council Considers Video-Conferencing D ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

1 hour ago

Minister to award certificates among student of B ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street pauses trading after stocks sink, Dow ..

3 minutes ago

KP forms task forces, oversight panel to arrest ad ..

3 minutes ago

Need to develop knowledge economy stressed: Promin ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.