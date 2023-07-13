Open Menu

13th Meeting On Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

13th meeting on Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The 13th meeting of the Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project on Thursday was held to review issues pertaining to its water courses and others.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam chaired the meeting at his office, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Tariq Mehmood, Assistant to Commissioner Revenue and officials of the Irrigation Department, Agriculture, Nespak, Project Director Gomal Zam Command Area Development besides several other officers of the relevant departments.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the water courses constructed besides overall performance of the project.

The commissioner directed the project director to submit a monthly review report on the ongoing schemes and Gomal Zam and Rudkohi Irrigation.

He said it would be reviewed in the presence of the concerned Deputy Commissioners along with other officials.

The commissioner further directed that immediate steps should be taken to remove the obstacles in all the schemes so that the completion of various water courses could ensure early supply of water to the remote areas to benefit landowners and farmers.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Water Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Tank Gomal All

Recent Stories

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

2 hours ago
NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

2 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

3 hours ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan