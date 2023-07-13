13th meeting on Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The 13th meeting of the Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project on Thursday was held to review issues pertaining to its water courses and others.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam chaired the meeting at his office, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Tariq Mehmood, Assistant to Commissioner Revenue and officials of the Irrigation Department, Agriculture, Nespak, Project Director Gomal Zam Command Area Development besides several other officers of the relevant departments.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the water courses constructed besides overall performance of the project.

The commissioner directed the project director to submit a monthly review report on the ongoing schemes and Gomal Zam and Rudkohi Irrigation.

He said it would be reviewed in the presence of the concerned Deputy Commissioners along with other officials.

The commissioner further directed that immediate steps should be taken to remove the obstacles in all the schemes so that the completion of various water courses could ensure early supply of water to the remote areas to benefit landowners and farmers.