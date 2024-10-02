13th National Rescue Challenge Kicks Off
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer officially inaugurated the 13th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122), here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer officially inaugurated the 13th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services academy (Rescue 1122), here on Wednesday .
The event aims to improve coordination and establish uniform standards for emergency services throughout the country. It would continue for three days, from 2nd to 4th of October, 2024 and 18 teams from all over Pakistan are participating in different challenges.
Dr. Rizwan Naseer welcomed the participating teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), CDA Islamabad, NGOs and 9 divisional teams of Punjab Rescue in the challenge. He also announced that the winning and runner-up teams of the National Rescue Challenge would have the opportunity to participate in the International Rescue Challenge, scheduled on 21st -22nd October, 2024, at the same venue in the Emergency Services Academy.
Secretary, ESD visited different events of the Challenge like Trauma & Medical Emergency Challenge, Fire-Fit Challenge, Water Rescue Challenge, Deep Well Rescue Challenge, Swimming Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge.
The Administrator, Emergency Services Department briefed them that all these competitions will be evaluated by senior instructors/ experts in accordance with international standards of emergency response by giving different emergency scenarios and situations to respond effectively. He further informed that this Challenge last for three days, in which teams will be given different scenarios and three-day Challenge shall be culminated in the evening on 4th of October.
Recent Stories
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack
Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar
Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market
Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector
Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches53 seconds ago
-
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan55 seconds ago
-
Shukar Police guns down two dacoits16 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to address public problems in Balochistan: Sardar Khetran16 minutes ago
-
Education worst affected sector of militancy in merged districts: Tarakai26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews price control mechanism26 minutes ago
-
President directs CAA to appoint deceased employee’s son26 minutes ago
-
3-member cattle-lifter gang busted26 minutes ago
-
Art competition highlights importance of mother, child nutrition36 minutes ago
-
Murder case solved, criminal arrested36 minutes ago
-
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities of Digital Age2 minutes ago
-
Registration for PITB’s SheWins Training Program begins46 minutes ago