13th National Rescue Challenge Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer officially inaugurated the 13th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122), here on Wednesday

The event aims to improve coordination and establish uniform standards for emergency services throughout the country. It would continue for three days, from 2nd to 4th of October, 2024 and 18 teams from all over Pakistan are participating in different challenges.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer welcomed the participating teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), CDA Islamabad, NGOs and 9 divisional teams of Punjab Rescue in the challenge. He also announced that the winning and runner-up teams of the National Rescue Challenge would have the opportunity to participate in the International Rescue Challenge, scheduled on 21st -22nd October, 2024, at the same venue in the Emergency Services Academy.

Secretary, ESD visited different events of the Challenge like Trauma & Medical Emergency Challenge, Fire-Fit Challenge, Water Rescue Challenge, Deep Well Rescue Challenge, Swimming Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge.

The Administrator, Emergency Services Department briefed them that all these competitions will be evaluated by senior instructors/ experts in accordance with international standards of emergency response by giving different emergency scenarios and situations to respond effectively. He further informed that this Challenge last for three days, in which teams will be given different scenarios and three-day Challenge shall be culminated in the evening on 4th of October.

