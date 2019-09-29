13th SAARC Anesthesiology Congress in Lahore next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore will host the 13th SAARC Anesthesiology Congress from October 10 to 13 in a hotel.

This was stated by Professor of Anesthesia PGMI/LGH and Organising Secretary of Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore Prof Jodat Saleem.

He said that it would be a great opportunity to learn and share knowledge and skills with each other.

He said the scientific programme included discussions on critical care, pain management, care of patients during operations, workshops on practical skills and recent advances in Anesthesiology.

Prof Jodat said that specialty of anesthesiologists was vital for every hospital and about 90 per cent of patient's care involved services of anesthesiologists. He requested the Health Department to officially send anesthesiologists from district and tehsil headquarter hospitals to participate and get maximum benefit from the event.