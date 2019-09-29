UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13th SAARC Anesthesiology Congress In Lahore Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

13th SAARC Anesthesiology Congress in Lahore next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore will host the 13th SAARC Anesthesiology Congress from October 10 to 13 in a hotel.

This was stated by Professor of Anesthesia PGMI/LGH and Organising Secretary of Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore Prof Jodat Saleem.

He said that it would be a great opportunity to learn and share knowledge and skills with each other.

He said the scientific programme included discussions on critical care, pain management, care of patients during operations, workshops on practical skills and recent advances in Anesthesiology.

Prof Jodat said that specialty of anesthesiologists was vital for every hospital and about 90 per cent of patient's care involved services of anesthesiologists. He requested the Health Department to officially send anesthesiologists from district and tehsil headquarter hospitals to participate and get maximum benefit from the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Hotel October Congress Event From Share

Recent Stories

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arb ..

1 minute ago

UAE Embassy in Washington screens ‘History of th ..

46 minutes ago

UAE advancing Emirati community&#039;s political d ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation i ..

1 hour ago

Curated tours for UAE university students to creat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.