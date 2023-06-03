13th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi from June 5

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), with the support of different partners and sponsors, is organizing a four-day "13th Sartyoon Sang Mega Crafts Exhibition" in Karachi.

The exhibition will be held in Karachi's Dolmen Mall Clifton, from 5 to 8 June.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Sajid Jokhio will inaugurate the exhibition at 5PM on Monday.

It will exhibit a variety of traditional arts and crafts These colorful and captivating products are the work of hundreds of rural women from different remote villages of Kashmore- Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur and others districts of the province.

A wide mixture of Sindh's handicrafts, including home textiles (made up of the intricate patchwork, cut work and embroidery), basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork would be exhibited.