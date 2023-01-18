UrduPoint.com

13th University Of Veterinary And Animal Science (UVAS) Alumni Reunion On March 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 07:57 PM

13th University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) alumni reunion on March 18

The 13th annual alumni reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore is schedule to be held on March 18, 2023 at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):The 13th annual alumni reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore is schedule to be held on March 18, 2023 at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the executive body meeting of UVAS Alumni Association, while General Secretary Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Vice-President Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhry, Vice-President Dr Asim Mehmood Khan, Joint Secretary Dr Anwaar Hussain Rizvi, Press & Media Secretary Dr Asif Rafiq, President Sindh Prof Dr Ahmed Sultan Jatoi, representative from (RV&FC) Lt.

Col (retd) Dr Hammad Ahmed Hashmi and Assistant Director Dr Muhammad Awais Asif participated in the meeting.

It was decided that all the alumni across the globe are invited to attend the event. All the members of the committee gave their suggestions to conduct the event in a befitting manner.

Later, UVAS Business Incubation Center of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore arranged a seminar on 'Pakistan's Largest Social Entrepreneurship Challenge for Students' at City Campus.

A motivational speaker Kashif Ali Shah delivered an informative lecture to UVAS students.

