UrduPoint.com

14 ACs, Magistrates Deputed To Check Hoarding In ICT

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

14 ACs, magistrates deputed to check hoarding in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has deputed 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check prices of various commodities.

An official of the ICT administration, while talking to APP, said the local administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items.

He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price list at prominent place of their shops.

He said 25 mobile shops were also set up in various areas to provide essential items to the people at subsidized rates. The prices and hoarding were being regularly checked under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

The assistant commissioners/price magistrates persistently visiting food factories, Godown of different food items, Sabzi Mandi and other establishments to check the hoarding.

The District Price Control Committee has been established under the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner comprising stakeholders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.

He said the prices and stock of food items were regulated and checked by the AC/Magistrate in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Price

Recent Stories

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

18 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

33 minutes ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

48 minutes ago
 RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British ..

RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British Safety Council International S ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Cha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Chairman

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.