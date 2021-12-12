UrduPoint.com

14 ACs, Magistrates Deputed To Check Hoarding In ICT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

14 ACs, magistrates deputed to check hoarding in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has deputed some 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check prices of various commodities, said an official of the ICT administration.

While talking to APP, the official said the local administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items.

He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price lists at prominent places of their shops. He said 25 mobile shops were also set up in various areas to provide essential items to the people at subsidized rates.

The prices and hoarding were being regularly checked under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

The assistant commissioners/price magistrates persistently visiting food factories. Some 14 ACs, magistrates deputed to check hoarding in ICT. The District Price Control Committee has been established under the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner comprising stakeholders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.

He said the prices and stock of food items were regulated and checked by the AC/Magistrate in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Price

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

55 seconds ago
 Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

16 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ..

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

31 minutes ago
 SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.