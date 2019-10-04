UrduPoint.com
14 Agenda Items Approved For Placing Before Cabinet

Fri 04th October 2019

The Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) Friday approved fourteen items, pertaining to various Divisions for consideration of the Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) Friday approved fourteen items, pertaining to various Divisions for consideration of the Cabinet.

The formal approval was given in CCL meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem.

Agenda items included the proposals by Finance Division of Approval of "Sarwa Islamic Savings Accounts Rules, 2019 and Approval of Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules, 2019.

Amendment in schedule of the National Accountability Ordinance,1999 by the Law and Justice Division and Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment), Act, 2019, proposed by Religious Affairs &Inter-faith Harmony Division were also approved to be placed before theCabinet among other proposals.

