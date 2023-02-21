UrduPoint.com

14 Anti-social Elements Rounded Up

Published February 21, 2023

14 anti-social elements rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over 1610 grams charras, 10 liters liquor, 41 kites, a 30 bore pistol, ammunition, a dagger and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police arrested a proclaimed offender namely Tahir wanted in a murder case of Amin Gul, registered in 2019.

Naseerabad police rounded up two accused, Shujaat and Adil wanted in an attempt to murder case.

Bani, Naseerabad, Morgah, Saddar Wah, and Kalar Syedan police netted Khurram Shehzad, Shabbir, Saeedullah, Azeem, Basit and Shakeel on recovery of 1610 grams of charras and 10 litres of liquor.

Similarly, Naseerabad, New Town, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt and Rattaamral police arrested Usman, Haris and Saeed on recovery of 41 kites and kite flying string rolls while Hilal Khan and Sanaullah were sent behind the bars for having a 30-bore pistol, ammunition and a dagger.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 45 on Tuesday.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

