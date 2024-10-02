14 Arrested, 19 Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 540 locations, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items, here on Wednesday.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media that 19 cases were registered for violation of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 800,000 were imposed for 164 instances of the law non-compliance.
The DC emphasised that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.
Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.
Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.
Meanwhile, The Lahore district administration is actively combating dengue, having identified larvae at 1,967 locations. In the last 24 hours, 50,226 sites were inspected, resulting in 88 cases filed for violating dengue SOPs. Surveillance teams checked 491,811 containers.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that the situation is monitored daily and strict action is being taken against false registrations. He urged citizens to support the efforts and adopt preventive measures.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adopting innovative technologies pivotal for enhancing trade: Ayaz2 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seizes harmful foods, fines imposed2 minutes ago
-
Swimming gala at Sadiq Public School2 minutes ago
-
Murad directs education dept to complete reconstruction of 3328 flood-affected schools2 minutes ago
-
Gas load-shedding schedule2 minutes ago
-
Development projects to be completed timely: DC2 minutes ago
-
CM stresses peace, tolerance for social development12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir committee chairman condemns human rights violations in IIOJ&K12 minutes ago
-
Havelian police arrest two suspect of murder case following encounter12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan responds to over 900 emergencies in September22 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss ways to strengthen people to people ties22 minutes ago
-
Lodhran Gymkhana Club building groundbreaking held22 minutes ago