14 Arrested, 19 Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

14 arrested, 19 cases registered for overpricing essentials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 540 locations, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items, here on Wednesday.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media that 19 cases were registered for violation of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 800,000 were imposed for 164 instances of the law non-compliance.

The DC emphasised that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners were actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, The Lahore district administration is actively combating dengue, having identified larvae at 1,967 locations. In the last 24 hours, 50,226 sites were inspected, resulting in 88 cases filed for violating dengue SOPs. Surveillance teams checked 491,811 containers.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that the situation is monitored daily and strict action is being taken against false registrations. He urged citizens to support the efforts and adopt preventive measures.

