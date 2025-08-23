Open Menu

14 Arrested; Arms, Drugs Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

14 arrested; arms, drugs seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 14 alleged criminals during operations in various parts of the district.

Teams from different police stations conducted raids in multiple localities and apprehended the suspects identified as Naveed, Suhail, Arham, Taimoor, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir, Zain, Naeem, and Idrees.

During the raids, police recovered 1.8 kilograms of hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets, and cash worth millions of rupees.

Further investigations are currently underway.

