14 Arrested For Aerial Firing, Possessing Illegal Weapons

Published February 02, 2022 | 08:22 PM

14 arrested for aerial firing, possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested 14 persons for aerial firing and possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 13 pistols 30 bore and ammunition from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 14 persons for aerial firing and possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 13 pistols 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Gunjmandi, Pirwadhai, New Town, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines, Airport, Taxila, Rawat and Saddar Baroni police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Muhammad Amir, Toseef, Allah Ditta, Younas, Pervaiz Akhtar, Bazair Khan, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Danial, Abdul Hafeez, Atif, Ashir, Asif, Shakeel and Naimatullah on recovery of 13 pistols 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while further investigations were underway, he added.

Division Superintendent of Police appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations against those possessing illegal weapons would be further intensified.

