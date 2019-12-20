UrduPoint.com
14 Arrested For Erecting Encroachments In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:43 PM

14 arrested for erecting encroachments in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar arrested 14 persons in a crackdown against encroachment mafia in the cantonment area of the district here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 14 persons in a crackdown against encroachment mafia in the cantonment area of the district here on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Gulshan Ara carried out anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar cantonment and arrested 14 persons for erecting encroachments on road and footpath.

Your Thoughts and Comments

