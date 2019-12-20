14 Arrested For Erecting Encroachments In Peshawar
District administration Peshawar arrested 14 persons in a crackdown against encroachment mafia in the cantonment area of the district here on Friday
On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Gulshan Ara carried out anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar cantonment and arrested 14 persons for erecting encroachments on road and footpath.