14 Arrested For Firing, Fireworks At Wedding Ceremonies
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The police have launched a crackdown against firing and fireworks and arrested 14 accused from three wedding ceremonies on Sunday.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Samanabad police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil raided Nawabanwala Amir Chowk and arrested five accused, Usman, etc.
red handed while resorting to firing and fireworks at a marriage function.
Similarly, Millat Town police arrested accused including Shahid, Usman and Ahsan from Chak No.119-JB Samana whereas Mamunkanjan police nabbed six accused, Abbas, etc. from a wedding ceremony for fireworks and firing.
The accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
