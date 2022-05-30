UrduPoint.com

14 Arrested For Illegal Mining, Stone Crushing

May 30, 2022

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) ::On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Zubair Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner Timergara, and Tehsildar on Monday took action against illegal miners and stone crushing plants along the Panjkora River.

During the action, 14 arrests were made and two stone crushing plants were sealed, the administration said, adding that the drivers of eight vehicles who escaped the area were later called in and issued final warnings.

The arrested persons were shifted to police stations concerned for further legal action.

