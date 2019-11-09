14 arrested for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

The police arrested 14 shopkeepers for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in the city on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : The police arrested 14 shopkeepers for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in the city on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that the police along with teams of civil defence department arrested Iftikhar from Judge Wala, Safdar Ali from Narwala Road, Naeem, Waqas, Iftikhar and Ali Raza from Adda Chakera, Sakhi Ahmad from Bismillah Chowk, Shehzad, Munawwar Hussain and Bilal from Kartaraywala, Ahmad, Saim and Muhammad Ashraf from Chak No.229-RB and Zulfiqar from new Sammundri.