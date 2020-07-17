14 arrested for operating illegal cattle markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 14 persons for operating illegal cattle markets in different localities, said a news release issued here Friday. The illegal cattle markets have been closed.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) inspected cattle markets established on Charsadda Road at Bakhshu, Bunyadi.

Kohat Road and Pishtakhara Road while and other localities in the district.

Similarly, the Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also checked cattle markets on Northern Bypass, Regi, Pajagy Road and other localities.

During visits to cattle markets, the officers of the district administration ensured the implementation of the official SOPs issued in this regard while after closing illegal cattle markets in different localities also arrested 14 persons.