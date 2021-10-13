14 arrested for selling adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) ::The joint teams of district administration and Livestock department Wednesday arrested 14 milk sellers for mixing water in milk.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Kahlid Mahmood, officials of the district administration and Livestock department led by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Kashif Jan carried out inspection in various areas including University Town, Nasir Bagh Road and board Bazaar and discarded 410 liters adulterated milk.

The inspection teams check quality of milk through the modern mobile van laboratory and arrested 14 milk sellers after finding excessive quantity of water in milk.