14 Arrested In Operation In Interior Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 10:49 PM

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the village Ogahi, Kandhkot, arrested 14 alleged robbers including one in injured condition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the village Ogahi, Kandhkot, arrested 14 alleged robbers including one in injured condition.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday, an exchange of firing between law enforcement agencies and arrested accused took place during the operation.

As a result, one of the accused was injured. The arrested robbers belong to the Manzoor alias Gala Ogahi gang. Snatched goods, arms, and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

