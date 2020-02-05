UrduPoint.com
14 Arrested In Search Operation In Fasisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:57 PM

14 arrested in search operation in fasisalabad

The police have arrested 14 suspect persons during search operation in Chak No.204-RB Canal Road during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) : The police have arrested 14 suspect persons during search operation in Chak No.204-RB Canal Road during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Madina Town police along with elite force, CTD and Special Branch conducted search operation in Chak No.204-RB Canal Road here. During operation, the police rounded

