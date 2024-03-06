Open Menu

14 Arrested, Kites Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

14 arrested, kites recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 14 accused for persuading the youth

through social media for kite flying.

A police spokesman said that City Police Officer Ali Zia had launched a vigorous campaign

and arrested hundreds of shopkeepers and kite-fliers from Faisalabad.

After the crackdown, some elements started advertising kite flying material through social

media in addition to convincing the youth to purchase and use it.

After receiving information, special police teams conducted raids and arrested 14 accused.

The police also recovered thousands of kites, dozens of string bundles and other items

from their possession, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Social Media From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at ..

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today

8 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

33 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

13 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

13 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

13 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

13 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

13 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan