14 Arrested, Narcotics And Weapons Seized:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:08 PM

Police arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that the police teams of different police stations conducted raids in different areas of their jurisdiction and recovered 2.

390 kg hashish, 80 litres of liquor,4 pistols 30 bore,a gun 12 bore,a rifle 8 mm and one kalashnikov.

They were identified as-- Muhammad Asghar,Asif,Mohsin,Hassan,Naveed,Shoaib,Abrar Khan,Imtiaz,Arslan,Musadaq,Asad,Ashraf Ali,Kazim Abbas and Hamid Ali.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

