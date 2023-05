SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 14 criminals in the district and recovered narcotics and weapons.

Various police stations arrested Mukhtar, Amjad, Niaz, Safdar, Usman,Rehman, Waleed, Ashfaq, Furqan, Numan,Naeem,Saleem and others besidesrecovering five pistols, three guns, 211 liters of liquor,1-kg hashish and valuables.