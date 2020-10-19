14 arrested, narcotics, weapons seized

Police have arrested 14 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 14 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Monday that during the ongoing drive against criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the alleged criminals.

The police recovered 1.200-kg hashish, 25-litre liquor, seven pistols of 30-bore, two guns of 12-bore and one Kalashnikov from their possession.

They were identified as Ahtesham, Saifullah, Zain Ali, Masood, Asif, Umer Hayyat, Mumtaz, Khurram Shehzad and others.

Police have registered separate cases.