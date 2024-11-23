Open Menu

14 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM

14 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Batala Colony police have arrested 14 people on charge of gambling and recovered bet money and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 14 people including Abdur Razzaq, etc.

red-handed while gambling on cards.

The police recovered bet money of Rs. 635,000 and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

