14 Arrested On Gambling Charges
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Batala Colony police have arrested 14 people on charge of gambling and recovered bet money and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 14 people including Abdur Razzaq, etc.
red-handed while gambling on cards.
The police recovered bet money of Rs. 635,000 and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Another Rs. 1.8m released for police employees, families2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 6.095m from 293 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Directive for completing Faisalabad Arts Council projects11 minutes ago
-
DC orders early completion of RHC Satiana12 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Lahore22 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity31 minutes ago
-
Tarar rules out any negotiation rumours with PTI32 minutes ago
-
CPB takes notice of minor girl torture32 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana inaugurates 7th Agricultural Population Census41 minutes ago
-
Over 6300 innocent Kashmiris languishing in Indian, IIOJK jails: IFJHR unveils list:41 minutes ago
-
Parachinar fire spreading, but Gandapur sleeping: Azma Bukhari42 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered52 minutes ago