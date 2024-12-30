14 arrested on gambling charges

D-Type Colony police arrested 14 people on charges of gambling here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) D-Type Colony police arrested 14 people on charges of gambling here on Monday.

A police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a gambling den and nabbed 14 people including Basharat Ali, Ali Haidar, Adeel Rafiq, Iftikhar Ali, Saqlain, Sharafat Ali, Imran, Khalid, Arif, Sajid, Faisal, Liaqat, Abdur Razzaq and Rashid.

The police recovered Rs.53,420, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress, he added.