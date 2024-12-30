Open Menu

14 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM

14 arrested on gambling charges

D-Type Colony police arrested 14 people on charges of gambling here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) D-Type Colony police arrested 14 people on charges of gambling here on Monday.

A police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a gambling den and nabbed 14 people including Basharat Ali, Ali Haidar, Adeel Rafiq, Iftikhar Ali, Saqlain, Sharafat Ali, Imran, Khalid, Arif, Sajid, Faisal, Liaqat, Abdur Razzaq and Rashid.

The police recovered Rs.53,420, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation is under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rashid Progress From

Recent Stories

Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

41 seconds ago
 Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore

Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore

43 seconds ago
 Health Advisor ensures timely delivery of emergenc ..

Health Advisor ensures timely delivery of emergency medicines to Parachinar, Sad ..

21 seconds ago
 Three child beggars taken into custody

Three child beggars taken into custody

22 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif hails PML-N's legacy on Founding ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif hails PML-N's legacy on Founding Day

24 seconds ago
 14 arrested on gambling charges

14 arrested on gambling charges

26 seconds ago
NA body on Commerce met for briefing from Ministry ..

NA body on Commerce met for briefing from Ministry of Commerce

28 seconds ago
 Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his ..

Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes vir ..

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar ..

Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 2025

15 minutes ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Dis ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Gover ..

16 minutes ago
 Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in ..

Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation

22 minutes ago
 BZU central admission office with one-window facil ..

BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan